Fri Oct 16, 2020
AFP
October 16, 2020

Ousted Algeria president’s ‘secret child’ jailed for graft

Algiers: A prominent Algerian businesswoman, allegedly an illegitimate child of ousted president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, was sentenced on Thursday to 12 years in prison after being convicted of corruption.

An Algiers court also fined her six million dinars ($47,000) and ordered the confiscation of her properties, the official news agency APS said. It said Zoulikha Nachinache, widely known as Madame Maya, was found guilty of money laundering, influence peddling, squandering public funds and illicit transfer of foreign currency abroad.

