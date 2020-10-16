close
Fri Oct 16, 2020
AFP
October 16, 2020

Heavy rains kill 30 in India

HYDERABAD, India: At least 30 people have been killed because of sudden torrential rains and flooding in southern India, officials said on Thursday. In Hyderabad city, home to top IT companies, nine people were killed when a wall collapsed on them and 10 others died from electrocution and drowning, a local official told AFP.

