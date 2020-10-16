Child dies during gene therapy trial

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS, France: A five-year-old girl with a rare neurodegenerative disease died in the US while taking part in a gene therapy trial run by French biotechnology company Lysogene, the firm said on Thursday. The little girl was suffering from Sanfilippo syndrome or mucopolysaccharidosis type III, a rare genetic disease that alters brain development after birth and leads to premature death.