October 16, 2020
AFP
October 16, 2020

Cyprus speaker resigns

World

AFP
October 16, 2020

Nicosia: The speaker of the Cypriot parliament resigned on Thursday after he was secretly filmed allegedly trying to facilitate a passport for a fugitive investor. Demetris Syllouris insisted he was innocent of any wrongdoing but said he had decided to step down for the good of the office, after the corruption allegations broadcast by Al Jazeera tarnished Cyprus’s image as a European Union member.

