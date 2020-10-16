Cyprus speaker resigns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Nicosia: The speaker of the Cypriot parliament resigned on Thursday after he was secretly filmed allegedly trying to facilitate a passport for a fugitive investor. Demetris Syllouris insisted he was innocent of any wrongdoing but said he had decided to step down for the good of the office, after the corruption allegations broadcast by Al Jazeera tarnished Cyprus’s image as a European Union member.