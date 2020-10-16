Kyrgyzstan president resigns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbay Jeenbekov resigned on Thursday, saying he wanted to bring an end to the crisis sparked by disputed parliamentary elections earlier this month and avoid any further bloodshed.
Protests had erupted after the October 4 election was won by parties loyal to Jeenbekov, with opponents disputing the results, alleging vote-buying. The vote was later annulled but this did not quell the tensions.