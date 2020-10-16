Aisam, Inglot move into Cologneâ€™s semis

KARACHI: Pakistanâ€™s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his British partner Dominic Inglot moved into the semi-finals of Hulks Indoors in Germany on Thursday.

The unseeded pair of Aisam and Inglot, ranked 50th and 59th, respectively, stunned the fourth seed duo of Santiago Gonzalez from Mexico and Ken Skupski from Great Britain 7-6(7), 2-6, 10-5 in their quarter-final.

They will face second seed French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, ranked 23rd and 4th, respectively, in the semi-final of this ATP-250 event.