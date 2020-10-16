close
Fri Oct 16, 2020
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 16, 2020

Umar Rasheed appointed as coordinator at NHPC

Sports

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 16, 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Umar Rasheed as the coordinator at the National High Performance Center (NHPC).

Nadeem Khan had been originally appointed for the position when Misbahul Haq had been given the roles of head coach and chief selector.

The purpose of the position was to maintain communication with the provincial coaches and selectors and convey the findings to the chief selector.

Nadeem left the position after being appointed as the Director of the NHPC.

In the new system, the provincial coaches are working under the guidance of the NHPC.

Umar is the brother of former Director Domestic Haroon Rasheed. Umar worked under Nadeem in United Bank Limited (UBL).

