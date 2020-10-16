â€˜Satisfiedâ€™ Zimbabwe delegation leaves

LAHORE: The five-member Zimbabwe delegation returned after completing its tour of Pakistan, having found the arrangements for their one-day and T20 series satisfactory.

The delegation reviewed the arrangements in Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The delegation was briefed on security and bio-security bubble. The delegation also reviewed the arrangements at Gaddafi Stadium and Pindi Stadium.

The Zimbabwe team is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on October 20 for playing three ODIs and as many T20Is.