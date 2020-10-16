Arteta hopes Tierney will be cleared to face Man City

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is hoping to have defender Kieran Tierney available for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Manchester City as discussions over his need to self-isolate continue.

Tierney, as well as compatriot Ryan Christie, were instructed to quarantine for 14 days after Scotland team-mate Stuart Armstrong tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty.

Both Tierney and Christie returned negative tests and have insisted they complied with social-distancing guidelines.

But Scottish health authorities identified the two players, as well as two members of the Scotland backroom staff, as close contacts of Armstrong.

Tierney missed Scotland’s three fixtures and told Arsenal’s website he was “so disappointed and frustrated to be in this situation”.

But, as talks remain ongoing to release Tierney from his period of self-isolation, Arteta remains hopeful the full-back can feature at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

“We are still having some discussions with the authorities,” the Arsenal boss said. “This is getting very complicated when you are sending players abroad and obviously you lose control.