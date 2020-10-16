Djokovic plans to finish season as world number one

VISOKO, Bosnia and Herzegovina: World number one Novak Djokovic said Thursday he planned to play two more tournaments until the end of the season -- in Vienna and London -- and keep his top ATP ranking.

“I’m going to play the Vienna tournament that wasn’t originally on my schedule,” Djokovic told AFP.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a visit to a wellness park in Bosnia where he came to recuperate after losing Sunday’s French Open final to Rafael Nadal.

“I haven’t played in Vienna for 15 years so I’m happy about that,” Djokovic added.

The 33-year-old Serb said that the London Masters, starting on November 15, is the second and final tournament that he still intended to play for the remainder of the season.