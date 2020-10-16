PCB submits salary details before NA body

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan on Thursday submitted details of the salaries, perks and privileges of the PCB officials during his in-camera appearance before the National Assembly Rules and Privileges Committee, which is headed by Rana Qasim Noon.

MNA Mohammad Hamid Hameed, the mover of the question, was satisfied with the PCB’s response. “We cannot share details of their salaries, but I am satisfied as we wanted to know such details,” he said.

MNA Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha said there was no issue regarding the high salaries of the PCB officials. “The PCB has to work at par with other cricket boards. So, if officials of other cricket boards are drawing high salaries, there is no issue with the PCB also doing it,” he said.

“We want the PCB to work for the uplift of the sport by spreading cricket facilities to every nook and corner of the country. That is not happening,” he added.