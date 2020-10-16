PCB might replace Test captain

LAHORE: The top officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have hinted at a change in the Test captaincy after a review of the performance of Azhar Ali in the days to come.

It has been learnt that PCB top officials are not happy with Azhar’s leadership but have not removed him because Prime Minister Imran Khan has backed him.

According to sources, after Misbah-ul-Haq left the chief selector’s post, Azhar’s captaincy is also on PCB’s radar.

Sources further said that a member of PCB’s cricket committee is not in favour of Azhar continuing as the Test captain.

It must be noted here that Azhar, along with head coach Misbah and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, raised departmental cricket issue before the PM in a meeting with him at his residence.

PCB expressed disappointment over the cricketers’ meeting the premier without their consent. Misbah and Azhar were also called upon to meet chairman Ehsan Mani and Chief Executive Wasim Khan in this regard.