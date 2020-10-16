close
Fri Oct 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2020

Aisam, Inglot move into Cologne’s semis

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his British partner Dominic Inglot moved into the semi-finals of Hulks Indoors in Germany on Thursday.

The unseeded pair of Aisam and Inglot, ranked 50th and 59th, respectively, stunned the fourth seed duo of Santiago Gonzalez from Mexico and Ken Skupski from Great Britain 7-6(7), 2-6, 10-5 in their quarter-final.

They will face second seed French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, ranked 23rd and 4th, respectively, in the semi-final of this ATP-250 event.

Latest News

More From Sports