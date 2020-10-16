FIA arrest suspected bookmaker

RAWALPINDI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a suspected bookmaker who has approached a player busy playing National T20 Cup at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

A well-placed source has confirmed that following the arrest, the FIA has launched an investigation and is trying to unearth the whole chain involved in luring players to fix part of matches or to make an impact on matches according to their nefarious plans.

“Investigation is already underway following the arrest,” a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) when approached said.

The PCB official however was reluctant to reveal the identity of a player who was approached. “A very few of the board officials know the identity of a player. The one who is directly involved is aware of the player and the team he is representing in the National T20 Cup,” he said.

The PCB handout earlier confirmed that a player reported an approach from a suspected bookmaker during the tournament.

Following the player’s report, the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit carried out its own investigations before escalating the matter to the FIA for further probe.

PCB Director Anti-Corruption and Security Lt Col(r) Asif Mahmood said: “I have spoken with the player to compliment and thank him for following the PCB Anti-Corruption Code and reporting the approach to the anti-corruption officer.

“This is a testament of our regular anti-corruption education sessions as well as the player’s clear understanding of the code and his obligations under such a situation. This also reflects the trust and confidence the players have in the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit, which is very satisfying and encouraging for us.

“Following the report, the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit carried out its own probe and unearthed some sensitive information, which has been forwarded to the FIA, which has the required expertise, resources, capabilities and powers to investigate such matters.

“As we can’t jeopardise an ongoing investigation, it will be inappropriate for us to share any specifics of the approach. However, the PCB as a responsible member of the International Cricket Council will continue to keep the game’s administrative body abreast of the progress in investigation as part of our information-sharing approach.

“We are all aware that the game is at risk due to a small number of corrupters who try to entice cricketers for their personal gains and benefits. But there is also no doubt that we can collectively defeat these people if the players strictly abide by the anti-corruption protocols and continue to report approaches to the anti-corruption officers.”

“The PCB, as part of its zero-tolerance approach for corruption in cricket, has been assisting the government on legislation to criminalise corruption in sports. In the draft paper, the PCB has proposed severe sanctions relating to corruption, illegal manipulation, betting and spot-fixing as well as aiding and abetting such conduct on those found guilty of engaging in such offences,” a PCB hand out says.