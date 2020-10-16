United in protest

A number of groups came together in Islamabad on Wednesday to protest various issues that affect their livelihoods and their lives. From the All Pakistan Labor Unions to the Young Doctors Association to the Punjab Teachers Union to the very overworked and under-appreciated Lady Health Workers to the Goods and Transporters Group to the All Pakistan Clerks Association, D-Chowk saw another kind of protest – the kind that just cannot be dismissed by the government under the pretext of ‘political agendas’ and ‘foreign narratives’. The demands may vary but they are all connected in one way or the other with either apathy by the government or a lack of understanding of just what the working and middle classes are going through in this time of crippling inflation. For example, the huge protest by lady health workers is only demanding what in any other world should not even be up for debate: proper service structure, pensions and due payment for additional duties. The lady health workers have been told that they come under the provincial government and should therefore return and stage their protests in their provinces. The LHWs however say that the federal government is in charge of polio vaccination and other similar campaigns, and should take control of their fate. They have also said that without a decrease in food prices they will not be able to survive – much like the rest of the working and professional class.

These protests are a very real gauge of just how desperate the times are for the people of the country that they are ready to take to the streets themselves even when policemen in full riot gear and shields stand before them, and when they have no political clout at all. The government has brought up the Covid factor, but that doesn’t go down well when the same government has been holding large gatherings itself.

All this is happening as the opposition’s first large combined rally is set for today. The fact is that the government cannot and should not ignore the Islamabad protests. It would be an unwise move to try and do that because the anger is palpable and sentiment of betrayal and helplessness strong. The demands of the people – whether they are trade unionists or lady health workers of medical and nursing staff – have to be heard with the respect and seriousness they have earned.. These are citizens of the country. Without many – in fact, all – of them and their work, we would all be much the poorer.