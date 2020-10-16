For greater good

At present, the entire world is dealing with serious challenges. The Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the lives of the people across the globe. Besides this, the world population is fighting with the rising levels of hunger and poverty. It is sad to admit that the world leaders have failed to realise the gravity of the situation. Geopolitical tensions are gradually intensifying around the world. There is a dire need of greater global cooperation for the common good. The international community needs to devise a universal plan of action in order to tackle these serious problems of hunger, poverty and the continued resurgence of Covid-19 infections, as no country can deal with them on its own.

Heera Mushtaq Ghumman

Sahiwal