To fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Imran Khan had established the Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) to help government in its relief activities. The million-member force includes 300,000 students, 133,000 social workers, 40,000 teachers and 17,000 health workers. Volunteers didn’t only check the workings of hospitals, but were also asked to help the government combat climate change and locusts. The force has now been tasked to supervise the workings of utility stores and monitor the prices of food items.

The opposition has heavily criticised the government’s move citing that the force has no legal cover. It is indeed surprising that the prime minister has asked his Tiger Force to monitor prices which is the job of district administrations. It seems that the scope of the CRTF broadens after every alarming situation.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur