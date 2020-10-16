close
Fri Oct 16, 2020
October 16, 2020

A long war

Newspost

 
October 16, 2020

The Afghan peace process has rekindled the hope that peace and normalcy will finally return to the region. Hundreds of thousands of civilians became the victim of the Afghan war.

Pakistan also bore the brunt of this 19-year-long war as it became a frontline state against the war on terror. The stability of the entire region is closely linked to peace in Afghanistan.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali

