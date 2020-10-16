Build libraries

Libraries play an important role in the life of a nation and are essential for enhancing moral, educational and social values in society. It is unfortunate that the authorities in Karachi didn’t consider establishing libraries in different areas.

The absence of a public library in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood creates many problems for students. These students cannot go to a library and study in a quiet environment. The relevant authorities should look into the issue and make sure that students are provided with the state-of-the-art public libraries.

Maheen Jamila

Karachi