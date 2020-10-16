The British High Commissioner in Pakistan recently visited northern areas of the country and expressed that Pakistan has some of the most beautiful natural places in the world. The real threat that the country is facing is climate change. The country needs to tackle these challenges if it is interested in boosting the tourism sector. Sustainable tourism in Pakistan can create job opportunities, support local communities and preserve heritage and the environment.

It is also important to mention that the UK has planned to invest 13 million GBP in Pakistan this year to help tackle climate change. This investment will include supporting vulnerable communities adapt to climate change and improve resilience through emergency disaster planning. The investment will also help the country increase the use of renewable energy.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar