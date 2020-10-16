Unban the app

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The government has recently imposed a ban on the TikTok app. This decision has disappointed a large number of people who used the platform to show their talent to the world.
With the click of a single button, people from different backgrounds got recognised all over the country. The government should think about all these people and reconsider its decision.
Mahlika Anwar
Turbat