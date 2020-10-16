close
Fri Oct 16, 2020
Unban the app

Newspost

 
October 16, 2020

The government has recently imposed a ban on the TikTok app. This decision has disappointed a large number of people who used the platform to show their talent to the world.

With the click of a single button, people from different backgrounds got recognised all over the country. The government should think about all these people and reconsider its decision.

Mahlika Anwar

Turbat

