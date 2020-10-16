close
Fri Oct 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondents
October 16, 2020

Forex reserves fall to $19.01bln

Business

OC
Our Correspondents
October 16, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $19.015 billion during the week ended October 9 from $19.351 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped to $11.798 billion from $12.154 billion.

“The SBP made external debt repayment of $507 million. After accounting for inflows, The SBP reserves decreased by US$356 million to US$11,798.4 million,” the SBP said. The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7.217 billion from $7.196 billion.

Latest News

More From Business