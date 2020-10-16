IMC chief upbeat on auto sector rebound down the road

ISLAMABAD: Auto sector is all set to bounce back down the line as demand is picking up, while Indus Motor Company (IMC) has resumed double shift production, which was earlier drastically affected by COVID-19, the automaker’s top official said on Thursday.

“Automotive sector foresees a promising future and to be the biggest contributor to the government's macroeconomic goals, provided, a predictable and long term auto policy is in place,” said Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO IMC, while talking to a group of selected journalists at his office.

Jamali said being the largest manufacturing industry, the whole auto sector plunged into a deep crisis during the nationwide lockdown by dint of COVID-19.

“All automakers incurred huge losses and in April not a single vehicle was produced by all three original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); however, not a single employee was laid off and we even provided interest free loans to our vendors in line of our commitment to our core value of promoting local engineering base in Pakistan,” he said. The momentum started picking up from July 2020 and due to overwhelming demand, the company went for double-shift production, which would help meet demand and reduce delivery lead time, Jamali said.

“IMC has been striving to meet the expectations of its customers and one of them is the offering earliest delivery to them. We are happy that double-shift production will fulfill our commitment to them,” the IMC CEO said.

It is to be noted that Toyota’s production was well in pace at the start of this calendar year as total production was over 4,000 units in the month of January with a month-on-month increase of around 90 percent. However, owing to the government-imposed lockdown on account of the COVID-19, production remained virtually halted until May 19 when the lockdown eased and ramp up began. Things got far better in September with the production of over 4,300 units.