FPCCI gives election schedule

KARACHI: The Executive Committee of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has approved with majority the schedule for the election of its office-bearers for 2021, a statement said on Thursday.

The polling will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 to elect the president, senior vice president and vice presidents of FPCCI, it added. As per the rotation policy for the office of the president for the year 2021, the FPCCI president would be elected from Sindh.