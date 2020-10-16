Gold prices drop Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market continued dowenward movement as it went down Rs500/tola to Rs115,600/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs429 to Rs99,108, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates dropped $4 to $1,896/ounce. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. Meanwhile, silver rates also decreased Rs70 to Rs1,260/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also fell Rs60.02 to Rs1,080.24, it said.