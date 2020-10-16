Forex reserves fall to $19.01bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $19.015 billion during the week ended October 9 from $19.351 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped to $11.798 billion from $12.154 billion.
“The SBP made external debt repayment of $507 million. After accounting for inflows, The SBP reserves decreased by US$356 million to US$11,798.4 million,” the SBP said. The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7.217 billion from $7.196 billion.