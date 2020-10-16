A long war

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Afghan peace process has rekindled the hope that peace and normalcy will finally return to the region. Hundreds of thousands of civilians became the victim of the Afghan war.
Pakistan also bore the brunt of this 19-year-long war as it became a frontline state against the war on terror. The stability of the entire region is closely linked to peace in Afghanistan.
Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha
Mianwali