No facilities

Thatta is home to many beautiful tourist spots. Both foreign and domestic tourists visit the spellbinding places in large numbers. Even though the city has so much importance and plays an important role in increasing tourism revenue, it is deprived of the basic facilities. It lacks potable water, uninterrupted supply of electricity and smooth roads. The relevant authorities are not taking any action to resolve all these problems. The PPP-led Sindh government should take strict actions against the people responsible for this neglect.

Abdullah Dawach

Thatta