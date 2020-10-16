Improving reserves

This refers to the news report ‘Bonds not possible unless IMF plan revived’ (Oct 15). There is absolutely no need to issue Euro/Sukuk bonds to support the foreign exchange reserves. To deal with the depletion of foreign exchange reserves, the government should reduce the import of luxury and unnecessary foreign goods that are consuming $6 to 7 billion of our valuable foreign exchange. Also, there is no benefit in reviving the IMF programme as it imposes harsh conditions that end up compressing economic activity. The hefty devaluation of the rupee coupled with high interest rate at 13.25 percent implemented on the demand of the IMF devastated the economy. Contrary to what was suggested, the rupee devaluation didn’t help our exports. Also, the high interest rate earlier set by the State Bank didn’t result in the inflow of dollars to support the foreign reserves.

There is much scope for reducing the fiscal deficit by augmenting revenue and pruning current expenditure. Borrowing dollars for bridging the budget deficit is a highly reckless and irresponsible action and must be avoided. For increasing the revenue base, focus should be on the documentation of the economy as well as imposing higher taxes on sugary drinks, cigarettes and other luxury items. The G20 nations have provided additional six months in debt payment which should come as a relief for our external account in the short term.

Arif Majeed

Karachi