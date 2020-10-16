Kettlewell happy for Ross County players to go on int’l duty

LONDON: Stuart Kettlewell insists he will not be slamming the international door shut on his young Scotland hopefuls having spent so long trying to bang it down.

The Ross County boss will be without Josh Reid for Saturday’s Premiership visit of Hibernian after the full-back came into close contact with Scotland Under-19s boss Billy Stark last week.

Stark’s side were forced to halt a friendly with England at St George’s Park at half-time after the coach discovered he had tested positive for coronavirus – with his entire squad then forced to self-isolate.

Celtic have already voiced their own frustration after seeing three players contract Covid-19 and a fourth told to quarantine ahead of Saturday’s Old Firm game, with sections of the Hoops support calling for their players to be withdrawn from international duty.

But Kettlewell has spent long enough calling for his Dingwall youngsters to be handed Scotland recognition and is not ready to pull Reid out now that the 18-year-old has been given his big chance.

He said “I think it’s a bit premature for us to say we won’t be sending players away on international duty. “It should be a privilege to play for your country at any age group and we’ve actually been chapping for Josh to get some kind of recognition.

“So when the opportunity for Josh to go away with the 19s came, I was first to tell him I was delighted for him.”

However, Kettlewell is frustrated by rules that now mean Reid is forced to self-isolate for 14 days despite having returned three negative tests since returning to the Highlands.