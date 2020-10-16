‘I will only play Grand Slams from now on’ jokes Kvitova

PRAGUE: Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova jokingly suggested she might only play Grand Slams in the future after ending a “very, very successful” Grand Slam season on Thursday.

The 30-year-old world number eight reached the quarter-finals at the Australian Open and the last-16 phase at the US Open before losing in the semi-finals of the French Open last week.

“I guess I will only play Grand Slams from now on,” a smiling Kvitova told reporters in Prague, looking back at her best Grand Slam season in years.

“The season looked doomed, but it turned out a very, very successful one at Grand Slams,” Kvitova said about the year heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic which had torn up the tournament calendar.

Kvitova said she was now planning to rest and then train in Dubai before leaving for the Australian Open, where she will be looking to use her mental improvement from the virus-plagued season.

It marks a remarkable resurgence from Kvitova who suffered a career-threatening injury to her playing hand when she fought off a knife-wielding burglar at her home in 2016.

“Since 2017, I’ve been grateful for being able to play at this level. I call this my second career,”Kvitova said. “Even if I hadn’t reached the French Open semi-finals,

I’d still be here and be happy.” “Sometimes there are more important things in your life than just hitting the ball.”