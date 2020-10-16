Pakistan links India talks with end to abuses

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday ruled out possibility of talks with India until the latter restored an “enabling environment by ending continuous human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir”.

In his weekly briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said: “No meaningful engagement with India is possible in a situation where Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) suffers a consistent plight of human rights”.

The spokesperson was responding to a query regarding a recent interview of Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf with an Indian journalist, wherein he mentioned that India had conveyed intention for a dialogue with Pakistan.

In the interview with Indian journalist Karan Thapar, Dr Yusuf had said “Pakistan would agree to hold dialogue with India provided Jammu and Kashmir was made a third party” and also talked about involvement of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in the massacre at Army Public School Peshawar.

Asked how the involvement of a third party would fit into a bilateral engagement, Yusuf said: “Pakistan believes that Kashmiris must remain associated with the matter, relating to their future”. He said Pakistan had a credible and verified evidence about RAW’s connection with APS tragedy, which had also been shared with international community.

The spokesperson said Pakistan demanded India to reverse the illegal repealing of Article 35A of its Constitution, terming it a move based on mala fide intention to change demography of Kashmir. “The reversal could lead to a favourable environment for holding a fair plebiscite in the Valley,” he added. Chaudhri said since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5 last year, the Indian occupation forces in brazen manifestation of state-terrorism had slain over 300 Kashmiris.

He mentioned that more than 600 Kashmiri youths were subjected to custodial torture, while 134 received serious pellet gun injuries during January 1 to September 30.

The spokesperson said Pakistan strongly condemned unabated Indian state-terrorism and extra-judicial killing of Kashmiris, stressing

that “India must be held accountable for egregious human rights violations and war crimes”.

He called upon the international community, including the United Nations, human rights organisations and the global media to take immediate cognizance of the aggravating situation in IIOJK.

“The indigenous resistance movement of Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, will only become stronger in the face of Indian state-terrorism,” he said.