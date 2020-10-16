India turned Kashmir into grave humanitarian tragedy: Moazzam

LONDON: India has turned Kashmir into a grave humanitarian tragedy through its illegal and unilateral actions since August 5 last year.

This was stated by Pakistan’s High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan while speaking at the “Virtual Parliamentary Kashmir Conference”, organised by Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International (JKSDMI) on Wednesday, said a statement.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammed Sarwar was the chief guest at the conference, which was participated by Debbie Abrahams MP, Chairperson All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir along with a large number of British parliamentarians, besides Kashmiri leaders and representatives of human rights organisations.

Apprising the participants of the humanitarian crisis in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the High Commissioner said India was using all methods of subjugation, including forced disappearances, incarceration, use of pellet guns, extra-judicial killings, and destruction of houses to break the will of Kashmiris.

“India has introduced a series of new domicile rules to further disenfranchise the Kashmiri people by changing the demography of IIOJK in clear violation of the Geneva Convention,” he said, adding: “However, all these tactics have only reaffirmed Kashmiris’ belief in their just cause of self-determination.”

Moazzam Khan shared with the participants that on October 13, Pakistan was re-elected to the UN Human Rights Council which reflected Pakistan’s commitment to upholding, promoting and safeguarding human rights and fundamental freedoms for all.

He assured that Pakistan would continue to make all efforts to highlight gross human rights violations being perpetrated in IIOJK and elsewhere at the prestigious forum of UN Human Rights Council.

Condemning India for committing gross human rights abuses of Kashmiri people, the speakers called upon the international community to play its due role in ending the sufferings of Kashmiris.

They expressed serious concerns over deteriorating human rights conditions, particularly recent incidents of extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youths in fake encounters, as admitted by the Indian occupation forces themselves.

The participants also cautioned India against changing the demography of IIOJK through issuing domiciles to non-Kashmiris in a blatant violation of international law. They undertook to continue raising the voice for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination as promised to them in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Chairman JKSDMI Raja Najabat Hussain moderated the event.