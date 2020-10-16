ATC acquits PTM leaders Dawar, Wazir

ABBOTTABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Bannu on Thursday acquitted Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders Mohsin Javed Dawar and Muhammad Ali Wazir in Kharqamar check-post attack case.

For security reasons, the court heard the case in Abbottabad. The PTM leaders were booked for an attack on Kharqamar check-post in North Waziristan on February 20, 2019 while leading a protest rally. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had earlier withdrawn the case, stating it did not want to pursue the case in the larger interest of the nation.

Special Judge Baber Ali Khan said the court had accepted the government’s application and subsequently acquitted Dawar and Wazir. However, the court declared Khan Wali, Noor Rehman, Gul Alam, Iftikhar, Rahimullah, Imran and Ihsanullah as fugitives in the same case.