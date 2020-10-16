Six troops martyred in North Waziristan blast

RAWALPINDI: A captain and five soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Razmak area of North Waziristan.

A security forces’ convoy was passing through the Razmak area when the IED planted by terrorists on the roadside exploded, killing six Army personnel, including an officer, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

Those, who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) included Captain Umar Farooq, 24, Naib Subedar Riaz Ahmed, 37, Naib Subedar Shakeel Azad, 44, Havaldar Younas Khan, 36, Naik Muhammad Nadeem, 37, and Lance Naik Asmat Ullah, 30.