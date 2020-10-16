Marston’s to cut over 2,000 jobs due to Covid-19 curbs

LONDON: More than 2,000 jobs are being axed at pub chain Marston’s as curfews and new coronavirus restrictions have hammered trade.

The group said around 2,150 of its pub workers currently on furlough support will be impacted, while it will also launch a further cost-cutting plan by the end of the year.

Marston’s put the blame squarely on the recent nationwide measures to tackle the surge in coronavirus cases, which has seen curfews placed on hospitality venues and the closures of sites not serving food in high-risk areas such as Liverpool.

The UK government imposed a 10pm curfew on pubs and hospitality venues across England from September 24, but since then Scotland has imposed a raft of further restrictions including closures in some areas and a 6pm curfew elsewhere.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also on Monday announced the new three-tier lockdown system, which has seen Liverpool subject to measures including the closure of bars, pubs which do not serve meals, gyms, betting shops and casinos.

Marston’s said it has 21 sites in Scotland, of which eight are currently closed, and 18 in the Tier 3 Liverpool region, although the majority of these serve food and are allowed to remain open.

Marston’s claimed the new rules “undermine consumer confidence and create uncertainty”. It said: “The introduction of these further restrictions and guidance affecting pubs is hugely disappointing in view of a lack of clear evidence tying pubs to the recent increase in infection levels, and our own data which suggests that pubs are effective in minimising risks.”

Shadow business minister Lucy Powell warned the Marston’s job cuts will likely be the first of many due to the new restrictions.