Govt green-lights PDM’s power show with a caveat

ISLAMABAD: On the eve of the opposition’s first anti-government power show in Gujranwala, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz challenged the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to fill a stadium with supporters in Gujranwala and said the government has given permission for the rally.

The PDM’s Gujranwala rally today (Friday) is set to be the first of many in cities across the country as the opposition steps up efforts to oust the government. Leaders of major political parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will participate in the rally.

In a video message on Thursday, Faraz cast aspersions on the intention behind the rally, describing the opposition as a “family limited company” who were banding together to “save their corruption and looted wealth”.

Faraz said his party was democratic and had also held public meetings in the past. “The opposition could also do so while following standard operating procedures,” he added.

Gujranwala authorities said the permission was conditional. A spokesperson said attendees of the event — which will be held at Jinnah Stadium from 5.00pm to 12.00am local time — will have to strictly follow anti-coronavirus SOPs.

He said no participant will be allowed to enter the gathering “without a face mask or sanitiser”. “No member of PDM will be allowed to address at any other place, and they will not be allowed to block the Grand Trunk road,” he added.

The spokesperson also stressed: “Speeches maligning and deriding national and security institutions will not be made at the show or else strict action will be taken against the violators and cases will be registered against them.”

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz announced that party supremo Nawaz Sharif would be addressing the Gujranwala rally via video link from London. “Nawaz Sharif will address Gujranwala Jalsa Insha Allah. Arrangements being made. What a moment it would be,” she tweeted on Thursday.

Maryam will be leading her party’s caravan from the Sharifs’ Jati Umra residence, Fazlur Rehman will be leading his from the Jamia Ashrafia seminary Ferozepur Road, while Bilawal will be leading his cavalcade from PPP Punjab leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s hometown Lalamusa.—Agencies/ News Desk