Fri Oct 16, 2020
BR
Bureau report
October 16, 2020

Man killed

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A man was killed when a jeep of the provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai’s motorcade fell into a ravine on Thursday.Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai was on a visit to the remote Behram Darra in the Amnavi area. He was on his way back from Behram Darra when one of the jeeps of his motorcade fell into a deep ditch.As a result, one Fazal Rahman, a resident of Sharrona Amnavi, was killed on the spot.

