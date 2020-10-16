Man killed

PESHAWAR: A man was killed when a jeep of the provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai’s motorcade fell into a ravine on Thursday.Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai was on a visit to the remote Behram Darra in the Amnavi area. He was on his way back from Behram Darra when one of the jeeps of his motorcade fell into a deep ditch.As a result, one Fazal Rahman, a resident of Sharrona Amnavi, was killed on the spot.