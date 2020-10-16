IEDs recovered

DIR: The security forces recovered three IEDs Usheri Dara, official sources said. “The IEDs were stuffed into pressure cookers and hidden in the fields in Usheri Dara,” an official said, adding, the security forces had launched an intelligence-based operation in the area during which the explosives were recovered. The BDU defused the IEDs, the officials said, adding that a major terror act was foiled due to timely action by security forces.