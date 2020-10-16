Passengers suffer as road blocked in Swat

MINGORA: The passengers going to other parts of the country from Swat and elsewhere in Malakand division suffered great hardships due to blockade of main road at Odigram area in Swat district on Thursday. The passengers, who were on way to Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar, remained stranded for hours as the Swat district administration had blocked the main road at Odigram area in the district. The travellers and general public suffered hardships as long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides of the roads. The police on the directives of high-ups blocked the road in a bid to foil the public meeting of opposition parties being held in Gujranwala in Punjab against the incumbent government. However, District Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan said that the road was blocked due to technical fault in a trailer, adding that the road blockade had nothing to do with the Gujranwala public meeting.