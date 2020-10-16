Flawed policies behind price-hike, joblessness, says industrialist

KHAR: Former president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and industrialist Ghazafar Bilour on Thursday said that people were suffering due to the unbearable price-hike and unemployment owing to the flawed policies of the incumbent government.

He was speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of Bajaur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) in Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur tribal district.

He said the government reneged on the pledges made with people during electioneering while the incapable and incompetent rulers now did not know how to run the government affairs. He said the tsunami of price-hike and unemployment had affected the common man and the traders and businessmen as well, as unprecedented taxes were levied on the industrialists and business community.

Ghazafar Bilour said that the Bajaur tribal district had vast potential for business and trade but the traders and businesspersons needed a conducive environment so they could invest their capital without any fear. He said that steps would be taken to encourage businessmen from Bajaur to launch their businesses to create job opportunities for the youth and skilled manpower at the local level. Later, Assistant Commissioner, Khar, Fazal Rahim administered oath to the newly-elected members of the BCCI.