People fed up with govt policies: PPP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate for NA-21, Mardan, Syed Abid Ali Shah on Thursday said that a large number of people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would attend the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Gujranwala today (Friday) to protest against what he called dictatorial policies of the inefficient rulers.

Talking to reporters here, he said that the “selected” Prime Minister Imran Khan had no support of the people. “The people are fed up with the hollow slogans of the government,” he added. He said that Imran Khan had been making tall claims and made life miserable for the people during his over two years rule. He recalled that Imran Khan had even auctioned vehicles and buffalos of the Prime Minister’s House but failed to bring any improvement. “After selling the vehicles, the prime minister again purchased all the vehicles, which demonstrates his level of political maturity,” he added.

Abid Ali Shah said that his party was also opposed to corruption and wanted across-the-board accountability but “the selected prime minister’s inefficient government has started victimization in the name of accountability, which could not provide any relief to the poor.”