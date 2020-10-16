ANP leader says people to support Opp in restoration of real democracy

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak on Thursday said that the public were ready to support the opposition for the restoration of real democracy in the country.

The ANP leader said that the public was aware of their rights and would not hesitate to render sacrifices for the restoration and protection of democracy in the country. All the problems in the country could be resolved through democratic governance, he said. The authoritarian rule and non-representation of the masses had pushed the country towards destruction, he said, adding that nobody was safe in the country. He said that the government had panicked after all the large and small political parties across the country had raised voice for the restoration of democracy. “Everyone across the country has started criticising the flawed policies,” he said, adding that the ANP leadership was declared traitors for similar criticism in the past. He maintained that Bacha Khan and his followers were imprisoned and subjected to tortured. The ANP leader said that the entire country had become the opposition to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.Sardar Babak said that only a true democratic and welfare state could ensure a dignified life to its citizens. He urged the people to support the government in restoration of a true democracy in the country.