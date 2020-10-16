Car-lifter, arms smuggler held

KOHAT: The police arrested an alleged car-lifter and arms smuggler in two separate actions here on Thursday, official sources said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police party raided a hideout in Miangan Colony and arrested an alleged car-lifter, Khaliq Nawaz, resident of Karak. The police recovered a stolen pickup from him. The accused was produced in the local court, which handed him over to the investigation team on physical remand. Meanwhile, a passenger coach was stopped for search at Muslimabad checkpost on Indus Highway and arrested arms smuggler identified as Aurangzeb, resident of Sarai Naurang (Lakki Marwat), and a total of one rifle, 4 pistols, 5 chargers and 350 different bore cartridges were recovered from his possession.