Corona claims another life

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus on Thursday claimed another life in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the toll to 1265.

Up to 20 more people tested positive for the viral infection in KP, bringing the total number of infected patients to 38,521 in the province. The government is worried about education institutions as 418 positive cases have been reported from schools and colleges in the province so far.

“The authorities have collected 41,886 samples from students of different educational institutions and are being screened in the laboratory,” said an official. The dengue virus cases were reported from Tehkal area of Peshawar, where five members of a family were diagnosed with the fever.