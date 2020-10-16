PPP did nothing for Sindh’s development, says PSP leader

PESHAWAR: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) President Anees Qaim Khani on Thursday said that the Pakistan People’s Party was ruling Sindh for years but did nothing for its development.

“The PPP leaders must tell the nation what they have done for the welfare and prosperity of the people,” he told a press conference here. The PSP leader said though they had serious reservations over the policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, there was no logic in ousting an elected government.

“The PPP and other opposition leaders have no policies to pull the country out of crises,” he said, adding, the PPP should first make Sindh a model before criticising other parties. He, however, said the law and order situation in Sindh had improved as compared to the past where innocent people were being killed in broad daylight. He came down hard on the PTI government for spending billions of rupees on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. “The project is yet to be completed despite spending a huge amount,” he deplored. The PSP leader said the BRT service should be launched so that the poor people could benefit from it.

He appreciated the efforts of Mustafa Kamal, PSP’s head, for the development of Karachi, saying they wanted to see him as the prime minister of Pakistan.