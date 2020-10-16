Malakand admin organises first open forum for women

SAKHAKOT: Malakand district administration organised an open forum (Kuli Katchehri) exclusively for women for the first time in the area.

An official said that it was the first forum for women in the area, held at TMA Jirga Hall in Dargai tehsil.

Besides DC Rehan Gul Khattak, the event was also attended by AC Dargai Muhibullah Khan, AAC Dargai Waheedullah Khan, AC (UT) Sohail and women in large numbers from the area. On the occasion, women of Dargai tehsil raised a number of problems, including the inheritance in family property, and shortage of staff and other facilities in educational institutions for women.

Speaking at the event, the deputy commissioner said that the aim of the open forum for women is meant to listen to them and solve their problems.

“Women are half of the country’s population and society cannot make progress without their participation in various spheres of life,” he added.

The official asked the district education officer to provide staff and other facilities to the girls’ schools in the district. The participants thanked the district administration for organising the forum exclusively for them the first time.