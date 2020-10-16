Three of a family killed, 10 injured in Nowshera road accident

NOWSHERA: Three persons of a family were killed and 10 others, including women and children, sustained injuries when a motorcycle-towed trolley turned turtle near Dawazgai on Nizampur-Kohat road. Hospital sources said four of the injured were stated to be in a precarious condition. One of the injured, Muhammad Younas, told the police that he along with his family members had gone to Hazrat Jee Baba shrine in Attock Khurd. He said he was riding his motorcycle while his relative Khayal Muhammad was driving his motorcycle trolley. He added that they were going back to Shadipur Mandani in Kohat after the picnic. The vehicle, he said, was full of family members when it skidded off the road and fell into a ditch near Dawazgai on Nizampur-Kohat road. As a result, four persons Sunnata Bibi, wife of Sher Ahmad and resident of Shadipur, Mandokhel of Kohat, Kashmir Gul and a child, whose name could not be ascertained, were killed on the spot. Ten other persons named Aneesa, Asim, Ruqia, Speena, Khayal, Adil Badshah, Malooka, Laiba, Asima, and Rukhsana sustained injuries in the road mishap.