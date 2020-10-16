Release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman demanded

PESHAWAR: Journalists on Thursday sought the release of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as they continued the protest against his arrest.

They converged on the lawn outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV to register the protest. The protesters had banners, placards and raised slogans to call for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who had been interned since March 12. Arshad Aziz Malik, Yousaf Ali, Shakeel Farman Ali, Farmanullah Jan, Salim Kashmiri, Gohar Ali, Amjad Hadi, Qaiser Khan, Ehtesham Toru and others spoke on the occasion. They criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for victimising the Jang Media Group and its chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

The speakers said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been under detention for the last 218 days on false charges. They slammed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for pressuring the opposition political parties and the independent media to appease the government. The speakers asked as to why the NAB had failed to take notice of big corruption scandals such as wheat flour, sugar, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit Project which, they said, showed the biased approach of the anti-graft body.

The protesters implored the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who had been behind bars for the last over seven months.