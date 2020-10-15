close
Thu Oct 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2020

President summons NA session today

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the National Assembly (NA) to meet at 4:30 pm today (Thursday).

The Lower House of the Parliament was earlier scheduled to start on October 04.

The session has been summoned at a time when the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) is set its mass contact move with first public meeting in Gujranwala on Friday and second event on Sunday in Karachi.

As such the main leadership of opposition parties is likely to skip first two days proceedings of the House.

Latest News

More From Top Story