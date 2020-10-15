President summons NA session today

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the National Assembly (NA) to meet at 4:30 pm today (Thursday).

The Lower House of the Parliament was earlier scheduled to start on October 04.

The session has been summoned at a time when the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) is set its mass contact move with first public meeting in Gujranwala on Friday and second event on Sunday in Karachi.

As such the main leadership of opposition parties is likely to skip first two days proceedings of the House.